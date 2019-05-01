Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Michigan lawmakers may be closer to forgiving schools from potentially having to make up four snow days that occurred during a state-declared emergency.

The legislation would exclude the period from January 29 through February 1 from counting as snow days. It passed in the house, but senate democrats refused to approve of it saying it needs to figure out how to address the pay of hourly school workers.

State law forgives districts from making up six days canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. However many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.

2. Forget buying a plane ticket, enjoy some tropical treats and island lifestyle with the happy new tiki bar coming to West Michigan.

Max's South Seas Hideaway is scheduled to open in downtown Grand Rapids this August. It will be located in the Waldron Building on Ionia Avenue.

The restaurant and tiki bar will be owned and operated by Barfly Ventures. The owners say it will be three-stories and will have a restaurant and boutique lodging.

The interiors will include personally owned tiki artifacts, a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, and seven tiki-theme Ari BNB rental apartments pending city approval.

Hiring for management positions is underway, and more than 80 hourly employees will be hired in July.

3. Grand Rapids' first MOD Pizza is just weeks away from opening, and they're looking to hire a few dozen members for their team.

The company is looking to hire as many as 30 full and part-time staff members for this location.

The store is set to open later this month on Alpine in the Green Ridge Square Plaza.

MOD Pizza is known for its artisan style pizza and salads and was named top workplace by Detroit Free Press last year.

4. Officials in Caledonia are set to break ground on a brand new park that's long been in the making.

Work will soon begin on the Caledonia Community Green and North Shore Park. It will be built on the vacant lot next to the Caledonia Library.

The project, which has been in the making for a few years now, will bring new recreational opportunities to the community including an amphitheater, pickleball courts, and a dog park.

Community members are invited to attend tonight's ceremony at 6:30, right next to the library.

5. In the market for new art for your home? There's an art show planned tonight, with some of the money going to a good cause.

The All Art Works art show features more than 60 pieces of art by local and national artists.

It's planned from 7-9 p.m. at Brush Studio, downtown Grand Rapids.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Can't make it? There will be pieces and even more art online at allartworks.net.