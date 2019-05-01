Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Movies coming to GR parks this summer

Posted 7:21 AM, May 1, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Movies in Neighborhood Parks is coming to the Grand Rapids area this summer. This family fun event allows residents to vote on their favorites ahead of time.

Organizers joined us in studio on Wednesday to preview the event.

Locations, dates and times include:

  •  Saturday, June 22 at Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey South West
  • Saturday, July 20 at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Avenue South East
  • Saturday, August 24 at Eastern Park, 758 Eastern Avenue North East

For more information click here. 

