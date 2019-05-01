× Multiple shots fired reported across Kent County; no injuries

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating several different cases where shots were fired Tuesday night in Kent County.

The first incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Christie Avenue in Kentwood. No one was hit by several shots were fired.

A car was hit by gunfire Tuesday night in the 700 block of Sheldon Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Another car was shot at near the intersection of Chicago Drive SW and Plastico Avenue in Wyoming.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says a home in the 500 block of Fremont Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was also hit by gunfire.

In all four cases, no one was injured but it appears a light-colored SUV may be involved.

If you know anything, call police or Silent Observer.