Muskegon elementary school to close

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools announced Wednesday it will be permanently closing one of its elementary schools.

Moon Elementary School will close at the end of this school year, and the students who would have attended it will now attend Nelson or Oakview elementary schools.

Superintendent Justin Jennings said the decision was made in an effort to “right-size” the district.

All of Moon Elementary School’s teachers will be moving to Nelson Elementary School, and school bus transportation will be provided to students impacted by the closure.