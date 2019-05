× Muskegon man killed in Grand Rapids Twp. crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Muskegon man was killed in a crash Wednesday in Kent County.

It happened around 9: 34 a.m. on East Beltline Avenue north of Leonard Street in Grand Rapids Township.

Authorities say a northbound semi was stopped for other traffic when a car collided with the truck’s trailer. The driver of the car, a 32-year-old Muskegon man, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.