New grass and weed ordinance goes into effect in Kalamazoo

Posted 4:45 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54AM, May 1, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Our recent rain and warmer temperatures mean it's time to start thinking about lawn season.

Residents and property owners in Kalamazoo are being reminded about the grass and weed ordinance that goes into effect as of Wednesday.

The ordinance requires you to keep your grass below eight inches, including along any curbs. It's an effort to maintain grass and prevent the spread of noxious weeds.

Anyone who does not comply can get a fine of more than $100 that will increase each time you break the rules.

If you see any properties violating the ordinance you are asked to give the city a call.

