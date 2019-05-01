× OK Conference realignment agreement canceled

A proposal to realign the OK Conference has been nullified.

The proposal would have taken the conference from seven divisions to six by eliminating the OK Green beginning in the 2020-21 school year.

However, school administrators were told this week the approved plan was nixed after officials determined one of the votes wasn’t counted correctly.

Officials initially said the proposal passed 33-16, meeting the two-thirds majority required for passage. However, West Catholic abstained from the vote, which was counted as a yes.

Conference rules say the school wasn’t allowed to abstain from the vote and that it shouldn’t be counted as a yes or a no.

The realignment committee will meet again May 16.