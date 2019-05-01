× Pistons bringing G-League affiliate to Detroit

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons are partnering with Wayne State University to bring a G-League affiliate to Detroit.

The Wayne State University Board of Governors Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to build a new $25 million athletic facility for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Pistons will lease space from the university for its G-League affiliate to play its home games at the new arena, which is projected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 basketball season.

A Detroit Pistons statement says a timeline for the G-League team to arrive in Detroit hasn’t been determined. The team said it is in discussions with G-League officials regarding an expansion franchise and its current affiliate, the Grand Rapids Drive.

In a statement, the Drive said they have no plans on relocating to Detroit but continue to have “great communication and a positive relationship with the Pistons.”

The full statement can be read here:

“We’ve just completed our fifth season in Grand Rapids and had another fantastic year continuing our playoff streak. We are deeply committed to our fans and love being part of the sports landscape in the community that we’ve called home since 2014. This team has been community-built and supported for 5 seasons, and we are looking forward to continuing the growth of the franchise here in West Michigan. We have no plans on relocating to Detroit, but continue to have great communication and a positive relationship with the Pistons organization. We are solely focused on our sixth season this upcoming fall, in partnership with the Detroit Pistons and the NBA.”