× Potterville Police Chief charged with helping wife file false report

EATON COUNTY, Mich. – The man in charge of serving and protecting his neighbors, is facing criminal charges.

Potterville Police Chief Shane Bartlett was arraigned Wednesday morning on three counts connected to an on-going legal case against his wife, Kellie. She’s accused of making a false complaint against an Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputy for sexual assault. Now her husband is charged with helping her make that false statement, lying to investigators, and committing crimes while in public office.

The case is being handled by the Barry County Prosecutor’s Office, since Chief Bartlett had a working relationship with the Eaton County Prosecutor. According to investigators, suspicion about Bartlett’s statement have been in place for months, but phone and computer records took months to sort through.

Potterville’s City Manager put the Chief on paid administrative leave when the charges against him were authorized. A review is currently underway at city hall. Until the situation is resolved, the city plans to have the Sheriff’s Office help keep the community safe.

Chief Bartlett is out on bond, pending his next court date. Kellie Bartlett was charged back in September 2018, and is currently waiting on a trial date.