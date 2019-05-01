Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ranch: Approx. 250,000 hens died in fire

SARANAC, Mich. - An Ionia County poultry ranch says 250,000 hens died in a fire Tuesday night.

The fire broke out about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch on W. Portland Road. One building was destroyed, but other buildings were saved.  The building housed approximately 250,000 hens and they all perished. No employees or first responders were injured.

A spokesperson for the ranch says they are deeply saddened by the loss of the hens. They say that Herbruck's is back to being fully operational Wednesday.  They also say that they plan to rebuild the structure.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the Herbruck's spokesperson says in a release that the cause may not be known for several weeks.

