Sheriff: Amber Alert was a runaway situation, not a kidnapping; no suspect sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff says that an Amber Alert that was triggered early Wednesday morning was actually a runaway situation, and not a kidnapping.

Calista Rose, 13, was reported missing early Wednesday from her home in Galesburg. She had not been seen since about 1:30 a.m.

She was thought to be with a 45-year-old man, but Sheriff Richard Fuller says that he did not have anything to do with the situation and is not wanted by police. The sheriff does say that he would like to talk with the man, but he is not wanted.

Rose was found in Galesburg and has been reunited with her family.

We’ll have more from Kalamazoo County on later editions of FOX 17 News.