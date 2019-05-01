Some West Michigan roads closed due to flooding

WEST MICHIGAN – Some area roads have been affected by heavy rain and flooding over the last couple of days.

In Wyoming, Clay Avenue is closed south of 54th Street and the ramp from 54th Street to northbound US-131 is closed due to flooding in Buck Creek.

In Grand Haven, the northbound entrance and exit to Harbor Drive is closed due to flooding.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the north bound entrance and exit to Harbor Island Drive has been closed due to flooding. The detour route is as follows: take Harbor Island Drive to south bound… https://t.co/GtAeR628wY — GHDPS (@GrandHavenDPS) May 1, 2019

Also in Ottawa County, Polk Street is closed between 96th Avenue and 104th Avenue in Olive Township.

In Muskegon County, the causeway between Whitehall and Montague is flooded and only one lane in each direction is open.

Be alert for other road issues when traveling this week.