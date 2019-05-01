Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Some West Michigan roads closed due to flooding

Posted 3:59 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, May 1, 2019

WEST MICHIGAN – Some area roads have been affected by heavy rain and flooding over the last couple of days.

In Wyoming, Clay Avenue is closed south of 54th Street and the ramp from 54th Street to northbound US-131 is closed due to flooding in Buck Creek.

In Grand Haven, the northbound entrance and exit to Harbor Drive is closed due to flooding.

Also in Ottawa County, Polk Street is closed between 96th Avenue and 104th Avenue in Olive Township.

In Muskegon County, the causeway between Whitehall and Montague is flooded and only one lane in each direction is open.

Be alert for other road issues when traveling this week.

