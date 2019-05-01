Todd goes kayak fishing with professional fish angler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has all kinds of gear to get you out on the water thanks to their wide selection of kayaks. But did you know that they have kayaks not only for recreation but for fishing as well?

Todd had the chance to gear up in one of these kayaks and go out onto the lake with a professional fish angler to put those kayaks to the test. Plus, they had a competition to see who could catch the most fish on their trip.