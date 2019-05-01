Todd goes kayak fishing with professional fish angler

Update: Missing Galesburg girl found
Posted 11:42 AM, May 1, 2019

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has all kinds of gear to get you out on the water thanks to their wide selection of kayaks. But did you know that they have kayaks not only for recreation but for fishing as well?

Todd had the chance to gear up in one of these kayaks and go out onto the lake with a professional fish angler to put those kayaks to the test. Plus, they had a competition to see who could catch the most fish on their trip.

Bill and Paul's is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue South East, which is where you can check out all their sweet deals on kayaks and paddleboards!

Own a kayak, but don't know how to use it? Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is offering an introduction to kayaking class on May 18 at Stoney Lakeside Park in Lowell. Click here to register.

