The weather during spring may get cold and rainy, but families looking for a warm getaway don't have to buy a plane ticket to get to their vacation destination. At Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, it's always sunny and 80 degrees!

Leigh Ann took a trip to Mount Pleasant, about an hour and a half drive north of Grand Rapids, to check out all the cool and exciting features that await for the whole family.

