7th annual MSU Gran Fondo returns June 22

Around 2,000 people will soon be hopping on bikes to raise awareness and funding for an important cause. The Gran Fondo is inviting cyclist of all skills to come to help fight the fight against skin cancer on June 22.

In its seventh year, the MSU Gran Fondo is a cycling ride that raises money for skin cancer awareness, prevention, and research. The ride has a variety of routes at 12, 25, 40 or 80-miles.

Big names joining the ride this year include five-time Tour de France cyclist Christian Vande Velde, along with gold medalist and cancer survivor Kikkan Randall.

What makes this ride unique from other bike races is that it's a "rolling party." That means there are superfood stops along the route, a Finish Line Festival with gourmet food, craft brews, and music, as well as photographers taking photos on the course.

To register for the race, visit msugranfondo.com.

New Holland Brewing has created a special brew for the event called Fondo Fever. It's their Charity Tap for the month of May at The Knickerbocker, with all the proceeds being donated to Gran Fondo.

The launch party for the beer release will take place on May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.