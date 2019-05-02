Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Bipartisan bill aims to improve US cybersecurity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Senate approved bipartisan legislation Wednesday that aims to bolster the federal government’s cybersecurity.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and other senators from both parties would help some of the nation’s best stay in their jobs by allowing them to rotate between agencies. Supporters say that would help the government maintain those talented employees because government salaries aren’t as high as in Silicon Valley.

Peters says developing and keeping skilled people is key to protecting the U.S. from digital attacks.

“That`s why this bill was written, it allows cyber professionals to have a rotation between departments. So, someone who works at the Department of Homeland Security, can work at the Department of Transportation,” he said. They`re going to bring new ideas to that department, and when they come back to Homeland Security, they`ll have ideas from the Department of Transportation.”

