Family Video begins selling CBD products

Posted 5:20 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, May 2, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family Video has been providing entertainment to families in Michigan for years, and now the family-owned business is getting into the CBD craze.

While some customers may be apprehensive, they say sales are booming.

CBD products are being sold at select stores, along with rentals and sales of movies and games. Products for sale include sprays, oils, balms and gummy bears.

CBD, or cannabidiol, promises health benefits like anxiety reduction and relief from arthritis, without the THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

The founder of Family Video discovered the benefits of CBD while dealing with "tennis elbow" and wanted to share it with customers.

"He started using CBD and realized how well it was working for him and thought, we should try it at Family Video," says Crystal Bitz, a Family Video manager.

You can find the products in many of the 700 Family Video stores around the country and in Canada.

Not every Family Video has the CBD products.

The owner is working on figuring out what to sell and where, but Bitz says sales have been going very well and she could see it being in every store in the next couple of months.

