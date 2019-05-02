× Fifth Third Bank donates $40k to Kids’ Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Fifth Third Bank presented Kids’ Food Basket with a $40,000 grant Thursday morning.

Kids’ Food Basket serves over 8,000 kids sack suppers at 49 schools in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland. Volunteers help prepare, pack and deliver the meals to kids who receive free or reduced cost lunches in schools.

“Our employees have volunteered their time with Kids’ Food Basket for years so we understand how important this grant will be. Helping organizations like Kids’ Food Basket provide access to fresh food helps strengthen the family and has positive effects in the classroom and in our community” said Tom Welch, president of Fifth Third Bank in a press release.

