Kent Co. inmate hit by vehicle while on work crew

Posted 9:10 AM, May 2, 2019, by

Traffic diverted off WB I-196 at Lake Michigan Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kent County inmate was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle on I-196 Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes of I-196 near Market Avenue just before 9:00 a.m.  The highway was closed for a few hours at Lake Michigan Drive.

Grand Rapids Police say that the man was on a trash pick-up crew when he ran across the highway and was struck by the vehicle. Kent County policy dictates that inmate not cross the highway.

The man suffered several broken bones and is in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle suffered some minor injuries.

