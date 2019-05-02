Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Last Indie Flea GR of the season takes place Saturday

Posted 10:50 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, May 2, 2019

The last Indie Flea GR event of the season is happening on Saturday, allowing small businesses to show off their wares and make a positive impact on the community through those products.

The Indie Flea GR events were created as an opportunity for emerging local businesses to get immersed in their community, collaborate and grow. They go through a detailed application process to qualify and are a tight family with a shared sense of purpose and created a beautiful culture of their own.

The May Indie Flea takes place Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre and Community Media Center.

To learn more, visit msmerchantmagazine.com/indie-flea-gr.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.