Last Indie Flea GR of the season takes place Saturday

The last Indie Flea GR event of the season is happening on Saturday, allowing small businesses to show off their wares and make a positive impact on the community through those products.

The Indie Flea GR events were created as an opportunity for emerging local businesses to get immersed in their community, collaborate and grow. They go through a detailed application process to qualify and are a tight family with a shared sense of purpose and created a beautiful culture of their own.

The May Indie Flea takes place Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre and Community Media Center.

To learn more, visit msmerchantmagazine.com/indie-flea-gr.