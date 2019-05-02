Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man charged after standoff in SE Grand Rapids

Posted 3:25 PM, May 2, 2019, by

Chancy Cooper, arraignment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man who held police at bay and threatened a five-month-old child Wednesday was officially charged with two felonies Thursday.

Chancy Cooper, 19, was arraigned on charges of Resisting and Obstructing an Officer and Malicious Destruction of Property after the standoff on Watkins SE in Grand Rapids.

The judge ordered Cooper held on a $100,000 bond. Cooper allegedly destroyed windows, a television, a computer and other property of his ex-girlfriend, who lives at the home. She is the mother of the child.

Cooper is also ordered to not have any contact with his ex-girlfriend or visit the Watkins home.  He has a prior criminal record and was on probation for a domestic violence conviction. He also had a bench warrant for failure to appear in court last year.

