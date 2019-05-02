Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Midwest’s first glamping experience opens in South Haven

Posted 5:32 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:10AM, June 26, 2019

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- The Midwest's first of its kind luxury "glamping" experience is now open in West Michigan.

The Fields, 154 68th Street in South Haven has 10 different rooms for you to chose from, just steps from Lake Michigan.

Each room holds two people and comes with a wood-burning stove, king-size bed. You can walk through the garden, pick blueberries, go fishing or even partake in group yoga.

There will be complementary breakfast served with local ingredients included in your stay.  Lunch and dinner will be offered for order-ahead purchase along with gourmet meals for an additional cost.

The Fields will be open through the last weekend in October and will accept reservations seven days a week.

Room rates at start at $329 and include all room amenities along with complimentary breakfast and access to all the property has to offer.

Individual and group rates are available. To book a luxury glamping adventure, click here.

To inquire about pricing for weddings, private dinners, or group events in the barn, please call 269-341-0154 or email sales@thefieldsofmichigan.com.

