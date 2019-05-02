Have a job that's unique or interesting? Contact our producers at lhoffman@fox17online.com or through Facebook.
Mystery Job: What’s in the jar?
-
Annual job fair taking place in Holland
-
GR organization hosts ‘job shop’ to create opportunities
-
Illinois officer drives man to job interview after pulling him over
-
Grand Rapids named one of the best places to live, retire
-
Google’s Super Bowl commercial highlights new job search engine for veterans
-
-
Mystery Job: What career is hiding underneath those gloves?
-
Mystery Job: Leigh Ann & Todd struggle to guess Mark’s occupation
-
$4.5B Fiat Chrysler plan to add 6,500 jobs in Detroit area
-
Teen with cerebral palsy says he was denied job interview: ‘We don’t hire people with disabilities’
-
Whitmer will use current incentives to aid Fiat Chrysler
-
-
New carpentry and millwright skill center opens in Wayland
-
Amway planning job cuts amid strategic re-focus
-
President Trump ‘excited’ ahead of rally in downtown GR