New bakery, event space opens in downtown GR restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- New Hotel Mertens, a locally-owned and operated French restaurant located at 35 Oakes St SW in Grand Rapids is expanding.

The company is opening a bakery and quick service café together with a restaurant and an event space.

The new space provides accommodations for private parties, meetings, events, and weddings.

Haute at New Hotel Mertens is a rooftop lounge on the top floor of the same building and it's also officially open for the season Thursday.

You can find more information on their website.