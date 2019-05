× Portage firefighters save ducks from storm drain

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage firefighters saved a couple of ducklings from a storm drain on Thursday.

The fire department said the ducklings became trapped in a drain on Mallard Circle in Portage, southwest of the intersection of W Millham Avenue and Oakland Drive.

The ducks’ mother and six siblings watched over as crews performed the rescue before waddling away with the whole family in tow.