See Pentatonix perform in Grand Rapids for just $20 (Live Interview)

With Grammys on their shelves, numerous world tours, and over 16 million followers on YouTube, it's hard to find someone who hasn't heard of the group, Pentatonix. Whether you're a fan or hearing them for the first time, the Fox 17 Morning Mix had a chance to talk to a few of their members before they come to Grand Rapids for their concert in June.

In celebration of National Concert Week, Live Nation is selling $20 all-in-tickets for various bands coming to the West Michigan area, including Pentatonix! Just head to ncw.livenation.com and purchase the tickets before May 7.

Pentatonix will bring their World Tour to Van Andel Arena on June 15.