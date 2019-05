Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Stella's Lounge is celebrating its 9th year in business Thursday.

The company is celebrating its again like a fine whiskey by hosting a party to celebrate from 11 a.m. Thursday until close.

You can play arcage games for free and get $5 off select burgers from 4-10 p.m.

There will also be a table carving contest from 1-3 p.m.