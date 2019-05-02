Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tanker full of motor oil rolls on I-94 near Paw Paw

Posted 5:00 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:01PM, May 2, 2019

I-94 backed up due to tanker rollover

PAW PAW, Mich. – The left lanes of I-94 in both directions are closed near Paw Paw due to a rollover crash involving a tanker truck.

The crash is on the eastbound side at the 63 mile marker. The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound are closed and traffic has backed up for several miles. Drivers are recommended to avoid the area as it will take several hours to clear the scene.

The tanker was carrying approximately 4,400 gallons of motor oil. The driver was injured and taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

You can see the FOX 17 Traffic Map here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.