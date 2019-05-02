× Tanker full of motor oil rolls on I-94 near Paw Paw

PAW PAW, Mich. – The left lanes of I-94 in both directions are closed near Paw Paw due to a rollover crash involving a tanker truck.

The crash is on the eastbound side at the 63 mile marker. The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound are closed and traffic has backed up for several miles. Drivers are recommended to avoid the area as it will take several hours to clear the scene.

The tanker was carrying approximately 4,400 gallons of motor oil. The driver was injured and taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

You can see the FOX 17 Traffic Map here.