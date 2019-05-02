Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tulip Time art installment stolen from Holland park

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two pairs of large wooden shoes were stolen Thursday from Centennial Park in Holland.

The shoes are part of a public art project and contest for the Tulip Time Festival where 45 pairs were installed in city parks and tulip beds throughout the downtown area.

Tulip Time officials say they have filed a police report, but are more interested in getting the shoes back to where they belong for public enjoyment and to be a part of the contest.

People will still be able to vote for the shoes as part of the contest while they are missing.

