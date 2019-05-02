Vehicle backfire causes school lockdown

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A backfiring vehicle caused a short lockdown at an Ottawa County school Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that just before noon, a staff member at Sheldon Pines School on 136th Avenue reported hearing a loud, suspicious noise. The school and the Career Line Tech Center, which is next door, went into lockdown while deputies responded to investigate the “bang.”

Responding deputies found that vehicle started by a student backfired, causing the noise.

Normal school activities resumed shortly thereafter. The sheriff’s department says that protocols were followed appropriately.