Weathering the storm: High school sports fight postponements and cancellations

Posted 11:13 PM, May 2, 2019, by

MATTAWAN, Mich -- Due to the rain all week, many high school sports have been dealing with postponements and cancellations.

And many have been forced inside to practice, like the Mattawan softball team which dodged the rain drops to get out side for just a few minutes on Thursday after three days of practicing inside.

"It's par for the course we do it every spring" Mattawan softball coach Alicia Smith said.  "Every spring we have either snow or rain so you just have to deal with it and I think it is all about your mentality and how you approach it. Of course it is never ideal but there is a lot of things that you can do, we have learned a lot over the years there is different things we can do whether it is working on the mental game or having them do some specific stretches and things to make sure that their bodies, their minds are already for the end of the season."

The Wildcats are scheduled to play South Lyon at home on Saturday and many other area schools are making up contests on Friday.

