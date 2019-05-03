Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Acting Michigan State president falls ill at commencement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The acting president of Michigan State University Satish Udpa suffered what officials are calling a “health incident” during commencement ceremonies in East Lansing.

Udpa was taken to a hospital after falling on stage Friday. The nature of Udpa’s health problem wasn’t immediately revealed.

University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant told The Detroit News that Udpa is receiving medical attention and “everyone in the Spartan community has he, Lalita and their family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Udpa, university administrator and former engineering dean, was named acting president in January after the forced resignation of interim President John Engler.

Engler was ousted after saying some victims enjoyed publicity from the scandal involving imprisoned sexual abuser Larry Nassar, a campus sports doctor.

