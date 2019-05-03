Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Bissell Pet Foundation preparing to Empty the Shelters

Posted 10:17 PM, May 3, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bessell Pet Foundation is getting things ready for the nationwide Empty the Shelters event on Saturday.

The Grand Rapids headquarters has around 25 dogs and 100 cats available for adoption, and all the animals are spayed, neutered and microchipped.

The only fee to adopt the animals is $25, and Bissell will cover the rest.

Empty the Shelters will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bissell’s Grand Rapids headquarters, located at 2345 Walker Ave.

 

