KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo party store is closed after a car crashed into it Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Quality Foodmaxx Party Store at the corner of East Vine Street and Burdick Street.

No one was hurt. Officers at the scene say they believe the vehicle experience brake failure.

The store is closed until repairs can be made.