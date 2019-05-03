Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Congressman Bill Huizenga hosts youth leadership summit at GVSU

Posted 6:00 AM, May 3, 2019, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Around 200 high school juniors from 30 schools will participate in the second annual Youth Leadership Summit at Grand Valley State University.

It’s taking place May 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Cook-Dewitt Center at  Grand Valley’s Allendale campus.

Organizers say it’s a chance for students to speak with Congressman Bill Huizenga and learn about leadership and moving forward successfully beyond high school.

Featured speakers also include:

Dr. Dale Nesbary, President of Muskegon Community College

Mrs. Leslie Brown, Chairman of Metal Flow in Holland

Mr. Dakota Crow, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.