Congressman Bill Huizenga hosts youth leadership summit at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Around 200 high school juniors from 30 schools will participate in the second annual Youth Leadership Summit at Grand Valley State University.
It’s taking place May 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Cook-Dewitt Center at Grand Valley’s Allendale campus.
Organizers say it’s a chance for students to speak with Congressman Bill Huizenga and learn about leadership and moving forward successfully beyond high school.
Featured speakers also include:
Dr. Dale Nesbary, President of Muskegon Community College
Mrs. Leslie Brown, Chairman of Metal Flow in Holland
Mr. Dakota Crow, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore