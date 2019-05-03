Congressman Bill Huizenga hosts youth leadership summit at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Around 200 high school juniors from 30 schools will participate in the second annual Youth Leadership Summit at Grand Valley State University.

It’s taking place May 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Cook-Dewitt Center at Grand Valley’s Allendale campus.

Organizers say it’s a chance for students to speak with Congressman Bill Huizenga and learn about leadership and moving forward successfully beyond high school.

Featured speakers also include:

Dr. Dale Nesbary, President of Muskegon Community College

Mrs. Leslie Brown, Chairman of Metal Flow in Holland

Mr. Dakota Crow, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore