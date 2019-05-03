Enjoy whiskey and BBQ, while benefiting Hospice of Michigan at this event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What started as a small gathering to honor the life of a man who loved his Harley, cooking, and family has now become an annual event raising money for Hospice of Michigan. Now once again this along with another big barbeque event is taking place this month to benefit Hospice of Michigan.

The John Clay Memorial BBQ will take place at Miller Welding Supply today, May 3, until 2 p.m.

The bigger event happening next week on May 11 is Barley, BBQ & Beats. From 5-9 p.m. DeVos Place will showcase barbecue from leading pit masters, hand-crafted cocktails from select Michigan distilleries and live music from hometown favorites.

To purchase tickets for that event, visit hom.org/bbb2019.