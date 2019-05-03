Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Enjoy whiskey and BBQ, while benefiting Hospice of Michigan at this event

Posted 11:11 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, May 3, 2019

What started as a small gathering to honor the life of a man who loved his Harley, cooking, and family has now become an annual event raising money for Hospice of Michigan. Now once again this along with another big barbeque event is taking place this month to benefit Hospice of Michigan.

The John Clay Memorial BBQ will take place at Miller Welding Supply today, May 3, until 2 p.m.

The bigger event happening next week on May 11 is Barley, BBQ & Beats. From 5-9 p.m. DeVos Place will showcase barbecue from leading pit masters, hand-crafted cocktails from select Michigan distilleries and live music from hometown favorites.

To purchase tickets for that event, visit hom.org/bbb2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.