Finally some nice weather this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — After a gloomy week with plenty of rain, the weather forecast takes a change for the better, at least for a couple days.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds and temps moving back closer to averages in the middle 60s. High clouds on the northern periphery of a storm passing through the Tennessee River Valley may filter sunshine for us Saturday, but certainly a brighter day than what we have seen recently is anticipated.

Highs on Sunday look to head for the 70 degree mark. Sunday looks mostly sunny overall with just some patches of thin high clouds streaming into the region.

These clouds will be ahead of a cold front slowly dropping in from the northwest. This cold front waits until early Monday morning to increase our clouds more substantially. Monday brings our next chance for a few light scattered showers. We likely will be looking at another wet and cool period developing for the middle of next week.