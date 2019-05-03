Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Finally some nice weather this weekend

Posted 10:59 AM, May 3, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN — After a gloomy week with plenty of rain, the weather forecast takes a change for the better, at least for a couple days.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds and temps moving back closer to averages in the middle 60s. High clouds on the northern periphery of a storm passing through the Tennessee River Valley may filter sunshine for us Saturday, but certainly a brighter day than what we have seen recently is anticipated.

Highs on Sunday look to head for the 70 degree mark.  Sunday looks mostly sunny overall with just some patches of thin high clouds streaming into the region.

These clouds will be ahead of a cold front slowly dropping in from the northwest. This cold front waits until early Monday morning to increase our clouds more substantially. Monday brings our next chance for a few light scattered showers. We likely will be looking at another wet and cool period developing for the middle of next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.