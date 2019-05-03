Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Friday’s Friends are ready to find their forever home

Posted 11:53 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, May 3, 2019

Meet Friday's Friends, Zelda and Spinelli!

Empty the Shelters sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation- May 4

On May 4, all adoptions will be $25. Puppies & kittens will not be available for adoption this day.

HSWM will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for this event.

It is helpful to know the name of the animal you want to visit prior to the event. Look at the complete list at hswestmi.org/adoptableanimals.

Summer Camp

HSWM Summer Camp registration is now open! Each camp has a unique focus such as Vet Camp, Career Camp, and Media Mutts.

Baby Pet Ready Seminar-May 11

A common reason animals are surrendered to a shelter is due to them not adjusting well to a new baby in the household. Be sure to start your pet off on the right foot by preparing him/her for the new arrival.

  • Pre-register by e-mailing notanoveskey@hswestmi.org
  • Hosted in Humane Society of West Michigan's Training Center: 3077 Wilson Dr. NW
  • $10 suggested donation per attendee
  • Seminars are held on selected Saturdays

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.