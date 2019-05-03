Friday’s Friends are ready to find their forever home

Meet Friday's Friends, Zelda and Spinelli!
Empty the Shelters sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation- May 4
On May 4, all adoptions will be $25. Puppies & kittens will not be available for adoption this day.
HSWM will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for this event.
It is helpful to know the name of the animal you want to visit prior to the event. Look at the complete list at hswestmi.org/adoptableanimals.
Summer Camp
HSWM Summer Camp registration is now open! Each camp has a unique focus such as Vet Camp, Career Camp, and Media Mutts.
Baby Pet Ready Seminar-May 11
A common reason animals are surrendered to a shelter is due to them not adjusting well to a new baby in the household. Be sure to start your pet off on the right foot by preparing him/her for the new arrival.
- Pre-register by e-mailing notanoveskey@hswestmi.org
- Hosted in Humane Society of West Michigan's Training Center: 3077 Wilson Dr. NW
- $10 suggested donation per attendee
- Seminars are held on selected Saturdays