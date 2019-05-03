Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GM recalls trucks due to engine block heater cord fires

Posted 8:55 AM, May 3, 2019, by

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is unveiled during the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, on January 13, 2018. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling over 368,000 pickups and other trucks worldwide after 19 reports of fires caused by engine block heater cords.

The recall covers certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500 and 6500 trucks, as well as the 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500. All have GM’s 6.6-Liter diesel engines and an optional engine block heater used in colder climates.

The company said Friday that the electric heater cord or the terminals connecting the cord to the heater could short-circuit and fail. That can cause fires. No injuries have been reported.

GM is still trying to find the cause of the problem and develop a fix. It’s asking customers not to use engine block heaters until further notice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.