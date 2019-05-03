Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Husband of Berrien County commissioner dies in farm accident

Posted 5:26 PM, May 3, 2019, by

BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Police in Berrien County are investigating the death of a farm worker Thursday morning in a barn. He also was a Baroda Township Planning commissioner.

The Herald Palladium newspaper reports Patrick Freehling, 45, was the husband of Berrien County Commissioner Teri Freehling. The Baroda-Lake Township Police Department confirmed his identity in a news release.

The accident happened at the couple’s 200-acre family farm. Details about how it happened are being investigated.

Police responded around 7 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person down in a barn at 11573 Cleveland Avenue, in Baroda Township.

The Baroda-Lake Township Police Department says in a news release “This appears to be a tragic farm incident. There are no signs of foul play. An autopsy will take place at a later time.”

The Herald Palladium reports the Freehlings were married for 16 years and have two young daughters who live on the seventh-generation farm.

Patrick Freehling was a member of the Baroda Township Planning Commission and the Berrien County Youth Fair board.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department with the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.