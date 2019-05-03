Man wanted in Wisconsin arrested in Whitehall after 2 years ‘on the run’

WHITEHALL, Mich. – A man wanted for a parole violation in Wisconsin after being convicted of armed robbery was arrested Thursday evening in Whitehall, Michigan.

Whitehall police say that they pulled over the man for failing to come to a complete stop on Lewis Street at about 7:00 p.m. The driver initially gave the officer a false name, but the officer took the man into custody. The man admitted during the investigation to being Huk Banwell, and he allegedly told the officer he had been “on the run” for about two years after absconding on parole.

Banwell has been convicted of Armed Robbery in both Illinois and Wisconsin. He is an Illinois resident, but told police he had been living in Whitehall for about two months.

Banwell is expected to be extradited to Wisconsin.