Mentorship program provides unique perspective for Kentwood students

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kentwood business is taking time out of their schedule to mentor children at a local elementary school.

Every week, employees from metal manufacturing company Walther Trowall LLC go to Discovery Elementary School and spend time with the students at Discovery Elementary School. On Friday, the students got their first chance to see what their mentors do at work.

“They were so excited to come today … they really wanted to see what happened when they came to the company and saw what happened here,” said Debra McNally, Discovery Elementary School principal.

It was some of the students’ first experience with manufacturing.

“Our business is never taught in a university, ours is a secondary operation to manufacturing that nobody talks about,” said Ken Raby, vice president and general manager of Walther Trowall. “So we do things that, it’s a pretty fun job, the things that we see, it’s across a lot of different manufacturing spots. So, showing that to the kids has always been fun.”

Both the students and volunteers see the benefit of the mentorship program.

“This is about spending time with a caring adult, and they have many of them in their lives, during the school day, so they can have an additional relationship,” McNally said.