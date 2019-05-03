Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon Tech Center hosts criminal justice career day

Posted 7:17 PM, May 3, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Students from several West Michigan school districts got a chance to interact with people from local police and fire departments, courts and military members on Thursday.

Criminal Justice Career Day was held at the Muskegon Area Tech Center with over 160 students from Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.

The students got a chance to see K-9 demonstrations, interact with leaders from police and fire agencies, and learn about different careers with law enforcement.

