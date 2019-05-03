New well resolves PFAS contamination at Tri County school

HOWARD CITY, Mich. – The superintendent of Tri County Area Schools says their district has cleared the middle school of PFAS contamination in the drinking water.

Superintendent Allen Cummings says in a press release that a new well was drilled at Tri County Middle School which removed the contaminants.

In August 2018, water tested at the school showed PFAS levels of 62 parts per trillion, which is just slightly below the 70 ppt advisory level as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency. Drinking water at the school tested on May 2nd showed no PFAS contamination.

Cummings says that the previous well at the middle school was 80 feet deep. The new well is 276 feet deep and goes through over 130 feet of clay.

The new well was drilled thanks in part to a $92,000 grant from the Drinking Water Contaminant Remediation Grant from the Department of Environment, Lakes and Energy.