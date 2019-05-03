Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Non-profit raising money to build custom baseball field for kids with disabilities

There's a nonprofit organization raising $1.1 million to build a custom-designed baseball field in Schoolcraft specifically for kids with physical, visual, and other disabilities, and they're asking for donations to help make this dream become a reality!

The Southwest Michigan Miracle League is a member of the national Miracle League organization, which has over 300 fields and serves over 250,000 kids across the country. A Miracle League Field is a custom-designed field with a cushioned, rubberized surface to help prevent injuries, wheelchair accessible dugouts, and a flat playing surface to eliminate any barriers to wheelchairs or visually impaired players.

Southwest Michigan Miracle League believes every child should have the chance to experience the fun, joy, and camaraderie of playing baseball, regardless of having a disability.

Fundraising kicks off with a community event featuring a wiffleball tournament hosted by the Southwest Michigan Miracle League’s Youth Board on Saturday, May 11, from 5-8 p.m. at The Dome Sports Center on US-131 in Schoolcraft.

To learn more, visit swmimiracle.org.

