Plane skids off runway, into river in Jacksonville, FL.

Posted 11:17 PM, May 3, 2019, by

Photo courtesy: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Facebook page 5-3-2019

By Dave Alsup, CNN

(CNN) — A commercial plane went into the St. Johns River on Friday night, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

“I’ve been briefed that all lives have been accounted for,” the mayor tweeted.

The Naval Air Station Jacksonville said a Boeing 737 slid off of a runway into the St. Johns River at 9:40 p.m. ET. A spokesperson from the station told CNN affiliate WJXT that the plane appears to have skidded off the airport runway while trying to land and ended up in the river.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet the plane was in “shallow water,” and was “not submerged.

The sheriff’s office also said “every person is alive.

Curry said fire and rescue crews were on the scene.

“While they work please pray,” he wrote.

Developing story — more to come.

