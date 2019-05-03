Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Six departments fight hotel fire in Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich.  —  CCE Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 crews from six fire departments were still fighting a hotel fire late Friday night in Petoskey – about six hours after it broke out.

An aerial ladder was being used to support firefighters on the ground at the America’s Best Value Inn, 1300 Spring Street. The location is in Emmet County.

There was no early word on how it started, and dispatchers around 10:50 p.m. Friday there had been no injuries reported.

TV 9 and 10 news reported the initial call to authorities was about a fire that had started in the hotel’s mechanical room, and that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene it was in the ceiling and spreading to different floors of the hotel.

