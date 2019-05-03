Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Take a look at the dedication & technique Dutch Dancers bring to Tulip Time

Posted 10:52 AM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, May 3, 2019

Tulip Time is here, and that means the klomping has begun! The festival brings parades with the sounds of music, Dutch costumes, and of course the sounds of wooden shoes.

While the Dutch dancers make klomping and dancing look easy, they actually started their training back in January! Leigh Ann and Todd joined the Holland Christian High School Dutch Dance team to learn more about the intense training that these dancers go through to entertain thousands of locals and tourists every year.

They also danced right alongside them to get a first-hand look at the technique and dedications that the dancers bring to Tulip Time each year.

Tulip Time takes place in Holland on May 4-11.

Find a performance schedule for Dutch dancing and more at tuliptime.com.

