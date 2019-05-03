Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Two hospitalized after crash in Ottawa County

Posted 4:23 PM, May 3, 2019, by

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Friday after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 2:18 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township, south of West Olive.

Authorities say an SUV going south on US-31 ran into the back of a van that was stopped at the intersection for a red light. The impact caused the SUV to hit a third car that was at the intersection.

The drivers of the SUV and the car were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.