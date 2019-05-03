× Two hospitalized after crash in Ottawa County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Friday after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 2:18 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 and Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township, south of West Olive.

Authorities say an SUV going south on US-31 ran into the back of a van that was stopped at the intersection for a red light. The impact caused the SUV to hit a third car that was at the intersection.

The drivers of the SUV and the car were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.