Two people charged with vandalism at President Ford's gravesite

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two people have been charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging the gravesite of President Gerald Ford and his wife Betty in March.

The Kent County Prosecutor has filed charges of Malicious Destruction of Tombs or Memorials, $200 – $1,000, and Larceny under $200, against Christian Johnson. The malicious destruction charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine. The larceny charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail and a fine.

Alexis Brinkert was also charged with Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property under $200. That misdemeanor is punishable by 93 days in jail and a fine.

Surveillance photos in March showed two people defacing part of the front of the gravesite of the former President and First Lady.

Court dates for Johnson and Brinkert have not been released.