Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Two people charged with vandalism at President Ford’s gravesite

Posted 9:35 AM, May 3, 2019, by

Surveillance Photo at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Two people have been charged with misdemeanors for allegedly damaging the gravesite of President Gerald Ford and his wife Betty in March.

The Kent County Prosecutor has filed charges of Malicious Destruction of Tombs or Memorials, $200 – $1,000, and Larceny under $200, against Christian Johnson. The malicious destruction charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine. The larceny charge carries a penalty of 93 days in jail and a fine.

Alexis Brinkert was also charged with Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property under $200. That misdemeanor is punishable by 93 days in jail and a fine.

Surveillance photos in March showed two people defacing part of the front of the gravesite of the former President and First Lady.

Court dates for Johnson and Brinkert have not been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.